Homegoing services for Larry Leroy Gladney will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 in the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC. Live streaming of the service is available; the live stream code is: gladney031821. Public viewing of Mr. Gladney is 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. Larry, 70, of Pleasant Garden, NC, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, March 12, 2021 with family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Laura Price Gladney and lovingly remembered by his mother, Barbara Gladney, children, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and firends.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
Laura Ruth... I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family Love, Eleanor
Eleanor Legrand
Neighbor
April 12, 2021
My Condolences to Laura and all of the Gladney family. Praying for you all
Shirleen Smith
Friend
March 26, 2021
Laura I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Jean Turner
March 18, 2021
Laura and family, I am deeply sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Elizabeth Coppedge
Friend
March 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Felicia Hopkins
Family
March 18, 2021
I am praying for you Gladney family in this time of loss. Comfort and peace to you all from God our father.
Doris Surgeon Smith
March 18, 2021
Jeanette Hopkins
Family
March 18, 2021
I will greatly miss Mr. Gladney as he brought sunshine to our dialysis center everyday. I send my sincerest sympathies to his family and may they know that he was such a great man and inspired each of us daily to be better humans.
Anne Kelsey
Friend
March 18, 2021
So Sorry to hear of your loss! May God comfort You & Your Family & May you endure the Blessing of Understanding and Peace.
Shirley Harrison New York City
S
Friend
March 18, 2021
My Love, prayers and condolences to the entire Gladney Family. God will wipe away every tear from your eyes; there shall be no more sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away. Larry was my brother’s childhood friend and now they are together again.
Joyce Surgeon Lang-Simpson
March 18, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Larry Gladney. Our prayers and condolences are with the family. God bless you!
Jimmie L. Anderson
March 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Juanita please know that I am keeping your family in prayer.
Gwendolyn Dervin
Friend
March 17, 2021
To: The entire GLADNEY family l´m sorry to hear of your loss my thoughts and prayers are with all of you
I send my deepest sympathy and condolences
May God bless YOU all at this time
(cousin MIKE) NYC
Michael R Chambers
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. Our sincere condolences go out to Laura and the family. Lawrence and Patsy Johnson...
Lawrence and Patsy Johnson
Friend
March 17, 2021
Laura, Mother Gladney and the entire Gladney Family: Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. Please know that all of you are in my thoughts and prayers. It is my prayer that God will comfort you and your whole family during this sad time. Much Love. Anita Woods
Anita Woods
Friend
March 17, 2021
Extending sympathy, love and prayers to the Gladney Family. May God grant each of you with His peace and comfort.
Carolyn Goins
Neighbor
March 17, 2021
Laura & Family : Very sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved LARRY. My wife and I will keep you in our prayers during these difficult times. Billy & Mary Covington
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss.. praying the comfort of the family.. God´s speed..
Derrick Webster
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you Laura and the children. We were so sorry to hear about Larry's passing! We will always remember the good times we all had in high school. Our thought and prayers are with you all doing this most difficult time. Pastor Larry & Pat Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald
Classmate
March 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and your family. May the prayers of the church and friends give you strength during this sad time.
Doris Vincent
March 17, 2021
Dear Laura,
Extending sincere condolences to you and your family in this time of great loss, and lifting you in prayer.
Brenda C. Jones
Brenda Jones
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Uncle Larry will be missed, we love you!
Derrick Price
Family
March 16, 2021
Sincere Condolences to the family RIP Larry
Phillip Brice
Classmate
March 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Gladney family. R.I.P. Larry until we meet again.
John "Skeeter" Moore
Classmate
March 16, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. With Sympathy James B. Dudley Class of 1968
MICHAEL STIMPSON
March 16, 2021
To the Gladden Family, I pray that the Lord will wrap his arms around you, comfort you, keep you. May he send his angels to minister to you in time of need. This is the time where we truly have to lean, trust and depend through the death of a loved one. I am surely lifting you in prayer and please do not hesitate to contact me if you need anything. God blessings and love to you all.
Caroline Jones
March 16, 2021
Sorry about your loss. Prayers are with you.
Marilyn Gladney Brooks
March 16, 2021
Praying for comfort to the family during the loss of your son, brother and friend. May the Lord heal your broken heart in this time of grief. James and LILLIE
Lillie Moore
March 16, 2021
May the comfort of God help you through this difficult time
Rosalind Surgeon
Family
March 16, 2021
In tears I learned that you were sinking and heard that you faded away; My heart was almost broken; cause, I wanted you to stay; But God saw the road was getting rough, the hill was hard to climb; So, he gently closed your weary eyes and whispered "Peace be Thine." It broke my heart to lose you, but you did not go alone. Part of me went with you, the moment God took you home.
Linda Stancil-Wilkes (cousin)
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loved one. Your family is in our prayers. Branch and Crawford family's.
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost Larry and I started school together and high school he will be missed my prayers are with the family May God be with you Love Lena C Johnson
Lena Johnson
Friend
March 15, 2021
Sending Prayers and Condolences to his wife Laura and the entire Gladney family. May he rest in everlasting peace in his Heavenly home. Shirleen & Tony Smith
Shirleen Smith
Friend
March 15, 2021
The Lord Jesus Christ bless you and your family at this time of bereavement Praying for the family .
Brenda Campbell
March 14, 2021
Laura, Brian, Erika and the Gladney family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn the loss of your husband, father, son and brother. Larry will always be remembered as Larry and as a very special gift that God shared with us. There is an African proverb that says, “ As long as a person’s name is called, that person never dies.” Let us continue to call the name Larry as often and as necessary in order to help us through these most difficult days. Larry and Jesse will always have a special place in my heart.
James D. Staton, Jr and the Staton Family
James Staton
Family
March 14, 2021
4 North ICU staff
March 14, 2021
Mrs. Gladney and family, please accept my condolences and prayers. It is an honor to care for a family like yours.
Elaine Thielen
Acquaintance
March 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jacqueline Rogers , Knoll
Friend
March 13, 2021
Psalm 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail; But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever..... Rest in peace my elder brother.