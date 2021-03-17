To the Gladden Family,

I pray that the Lord will wrap his arms around you, comfort you, keep you. May he send his angels to minister to you in time of need. This is the time where we truly have to lean, trust and depend through the death of a loved one. I am surely lifting you in prayer and please do not hesitate to contact me if you need anything. God blessings and love to you all.

Caroline Jones March 16, 2021