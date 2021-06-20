Menu
Larry Higgins
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Higgins, Larry

June 22, 1947 - June 16, 2021

Larry Neal Higgins passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 22 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street and there will be a graveside service following at 3:00 at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Larry was born on June 22, 1947 to the late Odell and Myrtle Higgins in Greensboro. He was the owner / operator of The Hardware Store and the previous owner of Higgins Curb Market both in Greensboro.

He was predeceased in death his parents and his brothers, Billy Wayne Higgins, and Melvin Higgins. He is survived by his significant other, Cynthia Reynolds; daughters, Dawn Wainscott (Matt), and Jennifer Williams (Trent); grandchildren, Samantha, Kayla, Taylor, Will, Trinity and Wyatt and five great grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his sister Nadine Fee.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 108 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is serving the Higgins Family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Jun
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A life long friend. Larry was a Bessemer boy like myself. Enjoyed dropping in the hardware store and talking about old times back in the 60's etc...RIP my friend.
Steve Jordan
Friend
June 29, 2021
our prayers are with the family and friends in this time of your loss ...
Joyce and Todd Whitt
Friend
June 22, 2021
Long time friend you will be missed ...
John Coble
Friend
June 22, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family Roger and Larry was sitting talk for the longest time Roger and him were good friends now they can talk in heaven as long as they want I had a lot of good laughs he will be truly missed my prayers will be with you all
Brenda. Roof
Friend
June 21, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Larry was a wonderful man and we will miss him and his sweet smile .
Maynard and Dianna Zimmerman
Friend
June 20, 2021
I will miss Larry he was the best. I have miss the laundromat but he had everti needed to fix things. RIH
Cindy
Friend
June 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hamp Holloway
Friend
June 20, 2021
