Higgins, LarryJune 22, 1947 - June 16, 2021Larry Neal Higgins passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 22 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street and there will be a graveside service following at 3:00 at Lakeview Memorial Park.Larry was born on June 22, 1947 to the late Odell and Myrtle Higgins in Greensboro. He was the owner / operator of The Hardware Store and the previous owner of Higgins Curb Market both in Greensboro.He was predeceased in death his parents and his brothers, Billy Wayne Higgins, and Melvin Higgins. He is survived by his significant other, Cynthia Reynolds; daughters, Dawn Wainscott (Matt), and Jennifer Williams (Trent); grandchildren, Samantha, Kayla, Taylor, Will, Trinity and Wyatt and five great grandchildren. Larry is also survived by his sister Nadine Fee.In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont, 108 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is serving the Higgins Family.