Larry Milton McLaurin
1943 - 2021
Greensboro — Larry Milton McLaurin, 77, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Rd., Pleasant Garden. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Garden Baptist Church
1415 Neelley Rd.,, Pleasant Garden, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jane and family, We are so sorry for your loss of precious Larry who was such a loving and kind man. He served the Lord faithfully as long as his health allowed. We will miss his twinkling eyes and bright smile. Praying for your comfort and peace. Love, Martha & Rob
Martha and Rob Williams
March 19, 2021
