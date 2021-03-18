Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Larry Milton McLaurin
Greensboro — Larry Milton McLaurin, 77, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 21 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Rd., Pleasant Garden. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
1 Entry
Dear Jane and family,
We are so sorry for your loss of precious Larry who was such a loving and kind man. He served the Lord faithfully as long as his health allowed. We will miss his twinkling eyes and bright smile. Praying for your comfort and peace.
Love,
Martha & Rob