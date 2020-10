Larry Sidney Peoples



Eden, NC — Larry Sidney Peoples, 69, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, November 2 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 31, 2020.