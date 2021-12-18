Vance, Larry G.
February 2, 1936 - December 16, 2021
Larry G. Vance, age 85, died peacefully at home on December 16, 2021.
He was born in Greensboro to the late Walter Virgil Vance and Mary Blue Vance. Larry and his wife and "Dream Girl" Dianne celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary on December 3, 2021. He graduated from Bessemer High School in 1954. He was a dedicated worker and retired from the US Post Office in 2006 after 40 years. He served in the National Guard for eight years. In his early twenties, he was an original member of the Greensboro Health Club where he competed in and won weightlifting competitions. We always thought we had the strongest dad.
Larry was a quiet thoughtful man and was very intelligent. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy and could answer many of the questions. As an avid reader, he read multiple publications on a daily basis.
He was compassionate with a tender heart for animals, especially his dog Sugar.
He enjoyed watching sports and Duke was his favorite team. He always kept up with his kids and grand kids favorite teams as well.
Larry is survived by his wife Dianne, three children, Todd Vance, Gina York and husband Walt, Tonya Thomas and husband Brock, four grandchildren Natalie Dovel, Ryan Dovel and wife Rena, Brandon Thomas, London Thomas, and his brother Charlie Vance.
The family would like to thank his caregiver Virginia for the love and care she gave him.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, December 19th at Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church at 2600 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2021.