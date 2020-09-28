Benson, Larry Wayne
December 8, 1941 - September 26, 2020
Larry Wayne Benson, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his residence in Eden, NC.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 29th, 2 pm at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with family receiving friends one hour prior to service. Burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors to be rendered.
Larry was the owner and operator of Benson Cabinet Company where he enjoyed making quality cabinets. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He loved the New York Yankees and attended many of their games.
Mr. Benson is survived by the love of his life of 56 years, Faye (Johnson) Benson; special family members, Debra Hunt Johnson of Elon; grandchildren, Gene "Squirt" Johnson III and wife Jessica of Haw River, NC, Sydney Beth Johnson of Boone, NC; brothers-in-law, Bobby Johnson and wife Marie of Eden, NC and Eugene Johnson and wife Joann of Eden.
Preceded in death were his parents, Milton Ray Benson and Olene (Martin) Benson; son Mike Benson and daughter Kim Benson; step-mother, Shirley (Gilmore) Benson; brother, Mickey Benson and brother-in-law, G.B. Johnson.
Special thanks to Dr. Daniel and Dr. Ribakove for their care during Larry's illness and also a special thank you to Randy and Gina Pruitt for their assistance with his care and all the Hospice Nurses that cared for Larry.
