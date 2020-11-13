Roberson, Larry Wayne



July 23, 1940 - November 10, 2020



Larry Wayne Roberson, 80, of Eden, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Larry was born in Eden on July, 23, 1940, a son of Tommie Roberson, Sr. and Myrtle Burchell Roberson, both deceased. He was retired from DuPont with over 30 years of service. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he worked the sound system. He was an avid golfer and a dedicated and much cherished employee of Boone & Cooke Funeral Home.



Larry is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Lib" Roberson of the home; his son Jeffrey Wayne Roberson and wife, Tina of Denver, NC; his sister, Geneva Allen of Reidsville; and his grandsons, Nicholas Roberson of Charlotte, NC and Andrew Roberson of Denver, NC.



In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommie Roberson, Jr., and Wilford Jackson Roberson.



The family will meet with friends and family at the home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 582 Southwood Drive, Eden, NC 27288.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 13, 2020.