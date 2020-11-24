Woolard, Larry Wayne



August 15, 1937 - November 22, 2020



GREENSBORO- Mr. Larry Wayne Woolard, 83, of Greensboro, NC, passed away November 22, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Guy and Dora Edwards Woolard, Mr. Woolard proudly served in the United States Air Force, was an active member of Greensboro Christian Church, and was an instrumentation engineer. Larry loved his church, loved his coffee, loved going to the beach, loved playing golf, loved his family, and was a great friend to all that met him.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Woolard is predeceased by his wife Anne Marie Franks Woolard and his grandson Nicholas Wayne Woolard. He is survived by his daughter Lori Woolard of Greensboro, NC; son Timothy Woolard of Seattle, WA; stepchildren, Melissa and Darryl; 6 grandchildren; sister, Brenda Woolard (Charles) of Washington, NC; brother Ronnie Woolard (Trish) of Elizabeth City, NC, and special friend of 45 years Bob Barnes.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 24, 2020.