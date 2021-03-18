Wood, Larry Wayne
July 30, 1945 - March 16, 2021
Larry Wayne Wood, 75, of Greenbriar Drive, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home in Reidsville after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Mark Christy officiating. Please consider the family and remember social distancing and wear a mask.
Larry was born in Horsepasture, VA and was the son of the late Wayne and Vera Wood. He was a longtime and faithful member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church. Larry worked as a computer programmer with Karastan Rugs with over 30 years of service. He was an avid golfing and bowling enthusiast and enjoyed watching the races with his family. Larry was well known by his family and friends for his excellent cooking skills. Along with his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his wife, Lelia McMichael Wood; daughter Crystal Dawn Wood; sister Linda Cruise; and brother Ronnie Wood.
Larry is survived by his children Michael Wood and wife Sara and Melissa Wood; grandchildren Jamie, Eliza, Johnnie and Emma; brothers Leon Wood and wife Glenda and Bobby Wood and wife Anna; longtime companion Geraldine Strader and a large extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Dawn Wood Scholarship Fund, C/O UNCG, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170 or Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.