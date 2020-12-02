Menu
Laura Bennett Brown
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Brown, Laura Bennett

February 6, 1952 - November 30, 2020

Greensboro - Laura Bennett Brown, 68, passed from this Earth into the arms of her heavenly father after a brief illness on November 30, 2020. A life-long resident of Greensboro, she was born February 6, 1952, the daughter of the late James and Magdalene (Collins) Bennett. She worked at the former Pilot Life, Jefferson Pilot before moving to MedCost for more than 20 years. She was a devoted caretaker of her husband of 41 years, Roger Wayne Brown. She was an avid seamstress and loved nothing more than surprising family and friends with handmade gifts. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her son Jason Brown of Summerfield and his wife, Melissa; her daughter Anna Tinch of Oak Ridge and her husband Duane; her grandson Jackson Thomas Tinch, and her granddaughters Eleanor "Ellie" Laura Tinch, Avery Joy Brown, and Ainsley Grayce Brown, to whom she was a beloved Mimi; her brother James "Jimmy" Bennett and his wife Susan; her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces and nephews; as well as many loved extended family members and friends she counted as family. A graveside service at will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 with Dr. Richard Odom officiating. Due to Covid-19, any attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Summerfield's First Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry at 2300 Scalesville Rd., Summerfield, NC 27358.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
We are shocked and incredibly sorry for your loss. Wayne and family, our prayers are with you.
Paul and Gloria Walker
December 2, 2020
Wow this is such a shock. Wayne and Family you are in our prayers and we will cherish all the treasured memories with you guys
Ron Freeman
December 1, 2020