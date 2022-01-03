Odell, Laura Correia
June 26, 1928 - December 31, 2021
Laura Correia Odell, age 93 of 125 Mimosa Trail Eden, passed away on Friday December 31, 2021 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.
A funeral will be held 2 pm on Wednesday January 5th 2022 at First Wesleyan Church with burial to follow at Ayersville Cemetery in Mayodan. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 – 7 pm at Fair Funeral Home and other times at her home.
Mrs. Odell was born June 26, 1928 to the late Belchoir Correia and Mary Paiva Correia. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church and she retired as the Head Lab Technician from Karastan Rug Mill. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting and working around her home.
Preceding her in death along with her parents was her husband, Roy James Odell, Sr.; daughter, Karen Louise Odell; son, John Odell and brother, Francis Correia.
Surviving are sons; Roy James Odell, Jr. and Joel H. Odell and wife Jamie all of Eden; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren of who she was very loyal too, even though only two Anna & Savanah stayed loyal to her. The family want to offer special recognition to her brother-in-law Billy Alcorn and niece Diane Hayden.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.