Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Peeples Tew
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Tew, Laura Peeples

December 22, 1919 - December 12, 2020

Laura Peeples Tew, 100, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center. A private graveside will be held Thursday, December 17, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.

Laura was born December 22, 1919, in Guilford County, NC, daughter of the late R. Sapp and Annie Stanley Peeples. She received her secretarial degree from Kings College and worked for Burlington Mills as well as Gallimore Construction. Laura and her late husband Jim were charter members of Guilford College United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tew was preceded in death by her husband, James Tew; son, Martin Tew; brothers Paul Peeples, Zena Peoples, Clarence Peeples and sisters, Ruth Peeples and Dorothy Andersson. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center for all the loving care they showed Laura during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.

Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is honored to assist the Tew family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
Westminster Gardens Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Laura and her family are wonderful members of Friendship Methodist Church. I cherish all of them.
Daphne Rupard
December 16, 2020
I just loved Laura! She lived next door to my in-laws (Jack and Edith Michaux) and she always brought a smile to our faces when she would visit. My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family.
Mary Michaux
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results