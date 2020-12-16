Tew, Laura Peeples
December 22, 1919 - December 12, 2020
Laura Peeples Tew, 100, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center. A private graveside will be held Thursday, December 17, at Westminster Gardens Cemetery.
Laura was born December 22, 1919, in Guilford County, NC, daughter of the late R. Sapp and Annie Stanley Peeples. She received her secretarial degree from Kings College and worked for Burlington Mills as well as Gallimore Construction. Laura and her late husband Jim were charter members of Guilford College United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tew was preceded in death by her husband, James Tew; son, Martin Tew; brothers Paul Peeples, Zena Peoples, Clarence Peeples and sisters, Ruth Peeples and Dorothy Andersson. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center for all the loving care they showed Laura during her stay there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 16, 2020.