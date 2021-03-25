McDaniel, Lavada Loggans
May 6, 1931 - March 18, 2021
Lavada Loggans McDaniel, 89, of Wilmington, NC, died March 18, 2021. Lavada attended Memphis State Nursing School, graduated from Fort Sanders Nursing School in Knoxville and practiced nursing for a number of years. She raised 5 children, was a seamstress extraordinaire, and loved all things nature-related. She loved and collected artwork, especially birds and flowers by Sallie Middleton. She is survived by two sons, Lewis of Nashville, TN and Lawrence of Rocky Point, NC and two daughters, Lexie Lynn of Burnsville, NC and Lea McDaniel Cross (Howard) of Ruffin, NC, along with 2 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by in death by her husband of 43 years, Lexie C. McDaniel, and one son, Leon F. McDaniel, as well as her parents, 8 siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Harpeth Hills Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity
. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 26, 2021 at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home with a celebration of life beginning at 2:30.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2021.