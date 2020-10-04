Marsden, Lawrence
November 28, 1949 - September 28, 2020
Lawrence Stewart "Skip" Marsden passed away September 28, 2020 at age 70. He was born November 28, 1949 in High Point, NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Albert and Millicent Snyder Marsden, his infant sister, Maryly Marsden, and his brother-in-law, Donald Boyd Morgan. Skip was an author of two books, "Through the Glass Darkly," a collection of short stories, and "Stinky and the Nightmare," a children's book. His most notable work was the chronicle of his son's fight with Leukemia, "Graham's Story," which was published in the Greensboro News and Record (December, 1982). He was also a teacher, playwright, actor, journalist, and salesman. Skip loved to sing, play guitar, spend time with his family and friends, and tell tall tales. He will be greatly missed for his wry wit, compassion for others, and his generous spirit and charisma.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children Jessica Clarkson (Brad), Graham Marsden (Sarah), Peter, Livia, and Lily Marsden; grandchildren Bailey, Jasmine, and Ava Clarkson; siblings Kim Parker (Scott), Andi Morgan, and John Marsden; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Gordie.
A COVID-19 safe in-person/virtual gathering is being planned for friends and family in NC mountains. Information will be posted on gaskinservices.com
in the coming week.
