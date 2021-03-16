Tate, Lawrence Allen
Lawrence Allen Tate, 92, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at home under the care of family and caregiver Terry Hotchkiss. He was born June 16, 1928 in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of Grady and Ada Shope Tate.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Ada Tate, his sisters Ira Mae Tate Stephens, Martha Tate Stone, Betty Ruth Tate Godfrey, and Eva Tate Richardson, his brothers J.B Tate and Doyle Tate.
He is survived by his brother Vinson Tate and sister Helen Anne Tate Davenport; his son Allen Tate and wife Bonnie; grandchildren, Christy Adams and husband Kelcey, Brandie Rothrock and husband Jason, Teresa Kramer and husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Hailey Adams and fiance Jacobie Stamps, Shelby Adams and fiance Malcom Bright, Crystal Rothrock, Tayah Adams, Gabriel Adams, Jack Kramer; great-great-grandchildren, Noah Bright and a child to be born of Hailey and Jacobie.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Ken Kline. Entombment with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard will follow in the Sedgefield Memorial Mausoleum at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lawrence's memory to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 South Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407 or to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, CVMA 15-5, P.O. Box 109, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Concord, NC 28027.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 16, 2021.