Lawrence Allen Tate
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Tate, Lawrence Allen

Lawrence Allen Tate, 92, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at home under the care of family and caregiver Terry Hotchkiss. He was born June 16, 1928 in Calhoun, Georgia, the son of Grady and Ada Shope Tate.

He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Ada Tate, his sisters Ira Mae Tate Stephens, Martha Tate Stone, Betty Ruth Tate Godfrey, and Eva Tate Richardson, his brothers J.B Tate and Doyle Tate.

He is survived by his brother Vinson Tate and sister Helen Anne Tate Davenport; his son Allen Tate and wife Bonnie; grandchildren, Christy Adams and husband Kelcey, Brandie Rothrock and husband Jason, Teresa Kramer and husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Hailey Adams and fiance Jacobie Stamps, Shelby Adams and fiance Malcom Bright, Crystal Rothrock, Tayah Adams, Gabriel Adams, Jack Kramer; great-great-grandchildren, Noah Bright and a child to be born of Hailey and Jacobie.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Ken Kline. Entombment with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard will follow in the Sedgefield Memorial Mausoleum at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lawrence's memory to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2400 South Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407 or to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, CVMA 15-5, P.O. Box 109, 6012 Bayfield Parkway, Concord, NC 28027.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Lawrence's death. He was such a sweet, fine man with never a bad word about anybody. He will be missed. Prayers for his family.
Minette Strader
April 11, 2021
Such a sweet man who always had a sparkle in his eye and a kind word on his lips. He will be missed!
Kim Feeney
March 18, 2021
We are sorry to hear the about the death of Mr. Tate. We live beside he and his family for many years. Know that he will truly be missed. We will keep the family in our prayers.
Humphries Family
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Lawrence. He was one of our special customers at Jake's Diner. He was always a jokester, and loved to pick and kid around. I always enjoyed seeing him when he came in. He'll be greatly missed. Crystal
Crystal Morrison
March 16, 2021
