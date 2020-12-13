My condolences to the entire family; I mourn with you on your loss, but rejoice in Lee´s full and well-lived life. The first time I met Lee was at West Point when he was visiting his son and my classmate, Timothy. The last time I saw Lee was at an Army-Navy game gathering in Greensboro. I regret that I cannot be there for his funeral mass, but hope that God comforts you all during your time of grief.

Jim Latham December 14, 2020