Doyle, Lee T.
Greensboro - Col. Lee T. Doyle (Retired US Army), 94, passed away at home on December 9th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. His funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace, Greensboro, NC. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no reception following. He will be buried at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY.
Lee was born on April 14th, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to Leo and Mae. His brother Jack and sister Marilyn have preceded him in death. Lee graduated from Lakewood High School in 1944 and the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1948. Lee served our country for 30 years during which he married his first wife Johnsie (née Loftin) in 1953 and had four children before retiring and moving to the corporate world as a speech writer at International Paper then the New York Stock Exchange. Lee and Johnsie were married for 49 years and lived in 38 different homes before settling in Mountain Lakes, NJ where Johnsie passed in 2002. He relocated to Greensboro and found love again, marrying Betty Salter in 2006.
Lee is survived by his loving wife Betty Salter-Doyle (née Desnoes), his four grateful children: Thomas and wife Marcia, daughter Adrian Tatum, son Timothy, and daughter Aimée as well as grandson Todd Tatum, granddaughter Erin Ferrante (née Tatum) and husband John. Lee was also survived by several nephews and nieces. Lee also greatly enjoyed the love and support of Betty's extensive family, including her son Christopher, his wife BJ, her younger son Michael and his wife Cindy as well as Betty's six grandchildren, their spouses, and the six great-grandchildren.
Lee will be fondly remembered by all for his wit, wisdom, humility, generosity, and great faith.
