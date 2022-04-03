Seager, Leigh
November 16, 1950 - March 30, 2020
Leigh Seager peacefully passed away March 30, 2022, surrounded by dear friends and family. She succumbed swiftly to an intense battle with brain cancer.
Leigh was born November 16, 1950 in Martinsville, VA to Richard Dudley and Alma Ruth Brown Wells. She was a person of abounding energy and talent. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor's in Interior Architecture and earned her master's degree from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Education. Leigh taught special education at Jordan High School in Durham, NC and then worked in medical and dental building design, construction, and project management. She retired as chief financial officer at Seager Waterproofing, Inc.
Leigh's passion was helping others. Her love and kindness of others was easley contagious with her smile and engaging personality. She supported many organizations in the Greensboro community with her time and resources, including the Carolina Theatre, Family and Children Services of the Piedmont, UNC Greensboro and the UNC-G Library, Planned Parenthood, The Greensboro Symphony Guild, and The Junior League of Greensboro. She served on the Board of Directors of the UNC-G Foundation, UNC-G Jackson Library (one year as President of the Jackson Society), Friends of Planned Parenthood Greensboro, and The United Way Tocqueville Society.
Leigh was a friend to many in the Greensboro community and beyond. Her life revoloved around bringing people together and especially nurturing children and celebrating and preserving nature and her lifelong love of animals and art, which brought her much joy. She was deeply loved by the children in her life. She will be deeply missed by her "adoptive grandchildren", but her positive influence in their life will live on.
Her husband, Carl Seager, survives her. Carl and Leigh were married December 21, 1999 at the Robert E. Lee chapel at Washington and Lee University. Their first, blind, date was July 1, 1972. They almost made it to 50 years of being soul mates.
A celebration of Leigh will be held at her home on April 10 from 1pm-3pm.
There are so many others who could be listed but our special thank you and appreciation go out to her caretakers Mae Gretcham and Willena Cannon.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UNC-Greensboro, Advancement Operations, Jackson Library or Witherspoon Art Museum, PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402
Condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 3, 2022.