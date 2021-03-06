Menu
Lelia Scott Farmer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Farmer, Lelia Scott

May 19, 1937 - March 4, 2021

Lelia Scott Farmer, 83, of Eden, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home.

A cryptside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Sandy Brown officiating. The family will be available after the service and we would like for you to please consider the family by remembering social distancing and wear a mask.

Lelia was born in Rockingham County to the late Henry and Kathryn Scott. She was of the Baptist faith and worked many years in textiles. She was a loving and faithful wife serving as Jack's caregiver for over 20 years. Her affectionate nickname was "Cookie," which embodied her love for canning, cooking, and gardening. Along with her parents, Lelia was also preceded in death by her brothers Clayborn Scott, Conrad Scott, James Scott and Richard Scott, and sister Becky Scott Bailey.

Lelia is survived by her husband Andrew "Jack" Jackson Farmer, Jr.; stepsons, Rick Farmer, Otis Farmer and Mike Farmer; stepdaughter, Jan Craver; step-grandchildren Jason Farmer, Ashley Farmer and Drew Craver; brother Thomas "Tommy" Scott; sisters, Betty Biggs, Virginia London, Frances Martin, and Glenda Porter; and a large extended family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
