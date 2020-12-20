Torbert, Lenore Williamson
May 17, 1927 - December 15, 2020
Lenore Williamson "Nori" Torbert, 93, of Durham, NC formerly of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Durham, NC. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. A native of Hammond, LA, she was a daughter of the late Austin Jolly and Ivy Jackson Williamson and had lived in Rockingham County for over 40 years until moving in 2016 to Hillsborough to be near her daughter. Nori was a retired kindergarten teacher and administrator and a member of Speedwell Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder. She was very active in her church serving on several committees. A member of Speedwell's Presbyterian Women, she was a former moderator and Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women for Salem Presbytery. She was the former secretary to the Planning Committee for Services to the Elderly, and was a former volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was a founding board member of Rockingham County Reads which was renamed in her honor. Nori was preceded in death by her husband: Deryl W. Torbert, a daughter: Ann T. Urshel, an infant son: Toby Scott Torbert, and a sister; Ernestine "Teen" Sammonds. Survivors include daughters: Jean T. Wipperman and husband Tim of Durham, and Kathryn T. "Kit" Kucera of Charleston, SC, son-in-law: Karl Urshel of Reidsville, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Memorials may be sent to: Speedwell Presbyterian Church C/O Jackie Lemons 915 Iron Works Rd. Reidsville, NC 27320 Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Torbert family. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com
