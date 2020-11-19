Greenboro — Leon Williams, 30, died Friday, November 13, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 20 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Praying you'll find peace day by day.
Niecy & "LA" Allen
Friend
November 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tyrone Harshaw
Friend
November 17, 2020
Leon was a good friend to all that knew him. He will be missed by many. So sorry for your loss sending prayers to you and the family.
Valerie Galloway
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God comfort you all during these difficult times and help you endure and give you all strength. God bless ~Roy
November 15, 2020
You will FOREVER be in our thoughts and prayers. We are all loaned to this earth for a specific amount of time. I'm thankful we were blessed with the opportunity to share part of your life with you. We love u! May you sleep in peace.