Brown, Jr., Leonard Daniel



Leonard Daniel Brown, Jr. transitioned to his eternal home Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after a lengthy illness. He is the son of the late Lula Brown Bowden, and the late Leonard Daniel Brown, Sr.



L.D., as he was affectionately known, grew up in Reid Memorial C.M.E. Church. He attended Guilford County Schools and was a graduate of James B. Dudley High School, class of 1977. He attended North Carolina A&T State University's engineering program.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12 p.m., at Brown Funeral Home, 909 E. Market Street, Greensboro.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 26, 2021.