Jewson, Dr. Leonard Graham
August 31, 1931 - September 10, 2021
Dr. Leonard Graham Jewson, 90 died Friday, September 10, 2021 at WellSpring Retirement Community.
Dr. Jewson was born August 31, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Herbert Frederick Jewson and Mary Amanda Graham Jewson. He was a retired professor at the UNC Dental School. Leonard served as the Director of the Red Cross in Chapel Hill and was a "Mr. Fixit" while he lived at WellSpring. Dr. Jewson was a Master Sergeant in the US Army before retiring as a Colonel in the US Air Force. His hobbies included woodworking, photography and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Luckett Jewson; brother Herbert F. Jewson, Jr. and two sisters Eleanor J. Champion and Jane J. Michael.
Survivors include a son Dr. Douglas Jewson (Mitzie) of Asheboro, daughter Linda Seals (Larry) of Burlington; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Per his requests there will be no formal services at this time.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.