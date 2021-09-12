I am very very saddened upon learning of the death of one of the greatest teachers I have ever known! It was his patience in teaching that, in part allows me to practice dentistry the way I need to - doing surgery and stressing prevention which he ALWAYS DID. Thank you, Dr. Jewson, for your excellence, your humanity, your patience in teaching me. May God bless your family during this difficult time. Love--Allen Samuelson DDS Chapel Hill, NC

