Dr. Leonard Graham Jewson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Jewson, Dr. Leonard Graham

August 31, 1931 - September 10, 2021

Dr. Leonard Graham Jewson, 90 died Friday, September 10, 2021 at WellSpring Retirement Community.

Dr. Jewson was born August 31, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Herbert Frederick Jewson and Mary Amanda Graham Jewson. He was a retired professor at the UNC Dental School. Leonard served as the Director of the Red Cross in Chapel Hill and was a "Mr. Fixit" while he lived at WellSpring. Dr. Jewson was a Master Sergeant in the US Army before retiring as a Colonel in the US Air Force. His hobbies included woodworking, photography and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Luckett Jewson; brother Herbert F. Jewson, Jr. and two sisters Eleanor J. Champion and Jane J. Michael.

Survivors include a son Dr. Douglas Jewson (Mitzie) of Asheboro, daughter Linda Seals (Larry) of Burlington; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Per his requests there will be no formal services at this time.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Jewson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very very saddened upon learning of the death of one of the greatest teachers I have ever known! It was his patience in teaching that, in part allows me to practice dentistry the way I need to - doing surgery and stressing prevention which he ALWAYS DID. Thank you, Dr. Jewson, for your excellence, your humanity, your patience in teaching me. May God bless your family during this difficult time. Love--Allen Samuelson DDS Chapel Hill, NC
Allen D. Samuelson DDS
September 13, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Your dad sounded like someone to know, honor and cherish. May you find peace through love and strength through faith. You are in our prayers.
Tim & Lisa Pitts
September 13, 2021
Our condolences to the whole family.
Don and Janet Doles
September 13, 2021
Condolences from my daughter Susan Glynn and myself.
Jo Ann Cox
September 13, 2021
