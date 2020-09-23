Cheek, Leonard Maxwell
January 14, 1934 - September 21, 2020
Leonard Maxwell Cheek, 86, passed away Monday morning, September 21, 2020, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 25, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in McDowell Memorial Park in Marion, NC. Mr. Cheek will lie in repose on Thursday afternoon, until 6 p.m.
Born January 14, 1934 in McDowell County, NC, he was the son of the late Lee H. Cheek, Sr. and Flossie McKinney Cheek. Mr. Cheek was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired NC highway patrolman. He attended First Baptist Church of Mayodan and was a member of Beaver Island Baptist Church. Leonard was also a member of the Dan River Masonic Lodge in Madison.
He is survived by his brother, Ray Cheek (Reba) of Marion, NC; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Kay Reid and Mickey Mabe, both of Stoneville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Staton Cheek; brother, Lee A. Cheek, Jr.; and sister, Jean Hollifield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Island Baptist Church, 311 Ayersville Rd., Mayodan, NC 27027 or to First Baptist Church, 101 N. 1st Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027.
