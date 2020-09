Leroy Goldston, III



Greensboro — Leroy Goldston, III, 73, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.