Leslie Charnell Galloway
ABOUT
Page High School
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST
Reidsville, NC
Leslie Charnell Galloway

Greensboro — Leslie Charnell Galloway, 38, died Thursday, March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Monday afternoon, March 22 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby St., Reidsville.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Viewing
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlene, I am SO sorry to hear about Leslie. Alex just told me a minute ago. My heart is broken and I pray that God gives you comfort during this difficult time. You will always be family and I love and will be praying for you and your family.
Tisa Purcell
March 24, 2021
8th Grade Classmates
March 21, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Alex Purcell
March 21, 2021
My the Lord give you comfort!!! I know we will see each other again in the land of the Lord!!! Until we meet again you will keep me going my friend
Dee Smith
Friend
March 21, 2021
I will miss my friend and hero. She was a bright light in my lyfe a positive personal influence!!! She will be missed by many her smile brighten a room and her spirit was infectious!!! I will miss my friend but one thing she would always say Ms.Dee trust in the Lord so I know we will see each other again !!!
Dee Smith
March 21, 2021
