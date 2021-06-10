Woodard, Pastor Lester



March 20, 1937 - June 4, 2021



Pastor Lester Dean Woodard went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021. Pastor Woodard will be open for public viewing Friday, June 11, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. His wake will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Woodard Funeral Home. The funeral will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at United Holy Church of America, 5104 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.



He worked in the paint department at Gilbarco (now Veeder-Root), where he retired in 1997 after 40 years of dedicated service. It was in 1998 when he fulfilled his dream with his family and opened Woodard Funeral Home.



Left to cherish his loving memories are: his wife, Carmen Cruz Woodard; his children, Donzell Woodard (Tara) of Siler City, NC, Laura Woodard Scott (Stratford), Tiffany Woodard Brown, both of Greensboro, NC; a granddaughter he raised as his own, Tarra Woodard Whitsett (Terell) of Greensboro, NC; two stepsons, Christopher John Thompson of Bunn Level, NC and Jeffrey Thompson of Connecticut; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bessie Mae Jones of Newark, NJ and Mamie Pearl McCray (Andrew) of Wilson, NC; and a host of special nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends.



Woodard Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.



Woodard Funeral Home



3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.