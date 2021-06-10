Pastor Lester Dean Woodard went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021. Pastor Woodard will be open for public viewing Friday, June 11, 2021 starting at 9 a.m. His wake will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Woodard Funeral Home. The funeral will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at United Holy Church of America, 5104 Dunstan Rd., Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.
He worked in the paint department at Gilbarco (now Veeder-Root), where he retired in 1997 after 40 years of dedicated service. It was in 1998 when he fulfilled his dream with his family and opened Woodard Funeral Home.
Left to cherish his loving memories are: his wife, Carmen Cruz Woodard; his children, Donzell Woodard (Tara) of Siler City, NC, Laura Woodard Scott (Stratford), Tiffany Woodard Brown, both of Greensboro, NC; a granddaughter he raised as his own, Tarra Woodard Whitsett (Terell) of Greensboro, NC; two stepsons, Christopher John Thompson of Bunn Level, NC and Jeffrey Thompson of Connecticut; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bessie Mae Jones of Newark, NJ and Mamie Pearl McCray (Andrew) of Wilson, NC; and a host of special nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends.
Woodard Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Woodard Funeral Home
3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
My thoughts and prayers are with the Woodard family and staff of WFH. Pastor Woodard was a pillar of the community and will be missed tremendously.
Roderick Meadows
Other
June 14, 2021
Lester was a great man that I was fortunate to work with at Gilbarco with in the 90's. My heart goes out to the family for their loss.
Lorri Long
Work
June 13, 2021
He was a close friend of my father for years a very nice man he will be missed. My condolences to his family.
Louise Watson and family
Friend
June 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Theodore (Ted) Hooper
Friend
June 11, 2021
Our family are sending expression of love to all of you. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal, May our strong God continue to keep all of. Love.
Robert and Sandra Kittrell
June 10, 2021
To the family of Pastor Lester Woodard. I was sadden to hear about the passing of Pastor Woodard. He will be truly be missed. I met Pastor Woodard several years ago when we worked at Gilbarco. We had a lot of good conversations about the Lord. I would call him or go by the funeral home just to engage in some good conversations about the Lord. He always had some good words of wisdom. He did a lot to help people and also the community. He will be truly missed by me and I know his family. I do believe he is with the Master! Family stay strong because if you are saved you will see him again.
Carolyn Cobb
Friend
June 10, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ronald W Davis
Family
June 10, 2021
Sorry for your Loss
Erma Wilkins
Other
June 10, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Woodard. He did a lot for my brother when he was sick and passed away. Our family will not forget him.