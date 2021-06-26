Fryar, Leuell
McLeansville –
Leuell Fryar, Sr., 79, died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Fryar.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Fryar; children, Leuell Fryar, Jr., Paul Fryar (Tammy) and Barbara Riley (Darryl); 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lakeview Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 26, 2021.