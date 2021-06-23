Menu
Dr. Levi Vincent Walker
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
Walker, Dr. Levi Vincent

June 29, 1931 - June 17, 2021

Dr. Levi Vincent Walker was born the second child of the Late Esker Walker and Parilla Vincent Walker on June 29, 1931 in Mebane, NC. At the early age of 10, Levi became a major source of support and stability for his family, after the passing of his father. This is why and how he became such an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman.

After attending Graham High School, playing baseball and graduating salutatorian of the class of 1949, Levi went on to attend Negro Agricultural and Technical College of North Carolina, now North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree and commissioned from the ROTC program in 1953.

Following his matriculation at NC A&T, he married the late Cleater V. Walker, completed the 82nd Airborne paratrooper program and received his diploma from the Army's Chemical, Biological and Radiological School. He was then sent to the Seventh Army's N.C.O. Academy, Infantry Division in Munich, Germany for the purpose of integrating the officer teaching staff. At this time, Levi was promoted to 1st lieutenant. While in Munich, Levi and Cleater's first child was born, Craig V. Walker.

After returning to the states, Levi decided to leave the military, received an honorable discharge and entered North Carolina College at Durham, now North Carolina Central University. There he received his master's degree in biology. He and Cleater had their second child, Ronnie Ricardo Walker, who lost his life at the tender age of 9 months. Their third child, P. Sharon Walker, was born just before Levi was offered a position at Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC. While at Livingstone, he served as the marshal for the graduation and baccalaureate services for many, many years.

Levi went on to serve as the chairman of the Natural Science division at Livingston College. Following 27 years at Livingstone, he was a professor of biology at Winston-Salem State University and chairman of the Natural Science division, Bennett College.

Dr. Walker's passion was excellence in teaching and he had a thirst for knowledge as he received the doctoral degree in education with a concentration in biological science at Rutgers University. Whether in Salisbury, another part of the state or anywhere in the country, he was almost always greeted by a former student saying, "Dr. Walker was the best teacher I ever had."

Community and church involvement were key areas of importance to him. He served on the Deacon Board, Church Choir and Benevolence Committee at First Calvary Baptist Church, as well as being a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Cleater V. Walker; son Ronnie Ricardo Walker; brother, Frederick Walker; and sister, Delphine Lewis.

He is survived by his son, Craig Walker (Stephanie) Greensboro, NC; Dr. P. Sharon Walker (Gerald) Jamestown, NC; a niece/daughter, Mary Mims, Greensboro, NC; grandson, Jordan Walker (Kelly) Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Veronica Holmes, Esq., Washington, DC; grandson Aaron Holmes, Newark, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Levi's outgoing personality, sense of humor, wit and amazing intellect will be greatly missed.

Arrangements: Public Walk-Thru Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at First Calvary Baptist Church, Salisbury. Burial 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Reverend Leamon Brown, officiating.

The family request that mask be worn by all in attendance during all events.

The family request that mask be worn by all in attendance during all events.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street , Salisbury, NC
Jun
24
Service
1:00p.m.
First Calvary Baptist Church
Salisbury, NC
Jun
25
Burial
10:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the loss of father.May God bless you all during this time.I will be praying for your family.
Rosa Sifford-Chalk
June 25, 2021
To the Walker Family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. You all are in my thoughts and rayers.
William (Bill) Harris
Friend
June 24, 2021
Craig & Sharon,

We pray that the peace God will comfort you during this time. We love you!

Darrell & Vanessa
Darrell Stanfield
Family
June 23, 2021
Darrell Stanfield
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Walker. He was a neighbor and a great professor at Winston-Salem State University.
Stephanie Miller Mitchell & Miller Family
Student
June 23, 2021
Craig and Sharon,

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your warm and wonderful father. May he rest in perfect peace and may you find comfort in your countless cherished memories.

Sincerely,
Lisa
Lisa Staton Dyer
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family...
John Moore
June 23, 2021
To the Walker family my sincere condolences in the loss of your dad. May God comfort you and keep you in this time of sorrow .
Angela Neely Mangham
Friend
June 22, 2021
