Walker, Dr. Levi Vincent
June 29, 1931 - June 17, 2021
Dr. Levi Vincent Walker was born the second child of the Late Esker Walker and Parilla Vincent Walker on June 29, 1931 in Mebane, NC. At the early age of 10, Levi became a major source of support and stability for his family, after the passing of his father. This is why and how he became such an avid gardener, hunter and fisherman.
After attending Graham High School, playing baseball and graduating salutatorian of the class of 1949, Levi went on to attend Negro Agricultural and Technical College of North Carolina, now North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree and commissioned from the ROTC program in 1953.
Following his matriculation at NC A&T, he married the late Cleater V. Walker, completed the 82nd Airborne paratrooper program and received his diploma from the Army's Chemical, Biological and Radiological School. He was then sent to the Seventh Army's N.C.O. Academy, Infantry Division in Munich, Germany for the purpose of integrating the officer teaching staff. At this time, Levi was promoted to 1st lieutenant. While in Munich, Levi and Cleater's first child was born, Craig V. Walker.
After returning to the states, Levi decided to leave the military, received an honorable discharge and entered North Carolina College at Durham, now North Carolina Central University. There he received his master's degree in biology. He and Cleater had their second child, Ronnie Ricardo Walker, who lost his life at the tender age of 9 months. Their third child, P. Sharon Walker, was born just before Levi was offered a position at Livingstone College in Salisbury, NC. While at Livingstone, he served as the marshal for the graduation and baccalaureate services for many, many years.
Levi went on to serve as the chairman of the Natural Science division at Livingston College. Following 27 years at Livingstone, he was a professor of biology at Winston-Salem State University and chairman of the Natural Science division, Bennett College.
Dr. Walker's passion was excellence in teaching and he had a thirst for knowledge as he received the doctoral degree in education with a concentration in biological science at Rutgers University. Whether in Salisbury, another part of the state or anywhere in the country, he was almost always greeted by a former student saying, "Dr. Walker was the best teacher I ever had."
Community and church involvement were key areas of importance to him. He served on the Deacon Board, Church Choir and Benevolence Committee at First Calvary Baptist Church, as well as being a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Cleater V. Walker; son Ronnie Ricardo Walker; brother, Frederick Walker; and sister, Delphine Lewis.
He is survived by his son, Craig Walker (Stephanie) Greensboro, NC; Dr. P. Sharon Walker (Gerald) Jamestown, NC; a niece/daughter, Mary Mims, Greensboro, NC; grandson, Jordan Walker (Kelly) Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Veronica Holmes, Esq., Washington, DC; grandson Aaron Holmes, Newark, NJ; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Levi's outgoing personality, sense of humor, wit and amazing intellect will be greatly missed.
Arrangements: Public Walk-Thru Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at First Calvary Baptist Church, Salisbury. Burial 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Reverend Leamon Brown, officiating.
The family request that mask be worn by all in attendance during all events.
Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Walker family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.