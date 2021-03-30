Van Ausdeln, Lezlie Burch
June 30, 1967 - March 24, 2021
Lezlie Larane Burch Van Ausdeln, 53, of Greensboro, NC, peacefully passed with her family at her side on March 24, 2021 after a brief illness.
Lezlie was born June 30, 1967 in Emporia, KS to Laymon and Lynda Burch. She grew up in Emporia and attended Emporia High School. After graduation she worked for Continental Airlines where she was based out of Denver, CO for three years and then relocated, along with her family, to Kennesaw, GA. There she attended Kennesaw State University and ultimately returned to Kansas to attend Emporia State University. Afterwards, she moved to Palm Springs, where she worked at a photography processing lab. There, she met her first husband, Stephen Luther Boyles. The two married in 1992 and shortly thereafter had two sons, Stephen Ladd, now 26, and David Landon, 23.
Lezlie married Michael Van Ausdeln, of Greensboro, in 2008 after Stephen died in 2005. The two have enjoyed travel together and raising Stephen and David.
Lezlie started her professional career as a paralegal, first at a law firm in High Point, NC and then for 15 years at Brooks Pierce in Greensboro.
Her greatest joy was being with family, as evidenced by her loving and strong connections to many, including her grandparents, who are now deceased, staying in touch with friends from Kansas and from work. She enjoyed all things related to cooking and loved reading cooking magazines and recipes in her spare time. She had a knack for fashion, loved flowers—as precious and delicate as she—and enjoyed the 1980s rock band Def Leppard.
She was a loving mother, caring wife, devoted daughter and constant friend.
Lezlie is predeceased by her maternal grandparents David "Ladd" Lewis and Mary; paternal grandparents Kink and Doris Burch and husband Stephen Luther Boyles. She is survived by her husband Michael Van Ausdeln; sons Stephen Ladd Boyles and David Landon Boyles; parents Lynda and Laymon; and brother Lance, his wife Theresa and niece Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lezlie's honor to the American Transplant Foundation (americantransplantfoundation.org
) to help further life-giving donations of tissue and organs to those in need.
Graveside service, 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Dr., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Pierce-Jefferson
300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 30, 2021.