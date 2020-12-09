Bouldin, Lillie Porter
August 24, 1935 - December 5, 2020
Lillie Lorraine Porter Bouldin, age 85, of Pittsboro, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home.
Lillie was born in Johnson, Kansas on August 24, 1935 to the late Edwin Reed Porter and Helen Loreine Amerine Porter.
As fate would have it, Lillie met her future husband, Charlie, while he was stationed in the Army at Fort Carson, CO while Lillie was living in Pueblo, CO with her family. She said she fell for those big, brown, puppy-dog eyes of his. Before long she was married to him and moving to Pittsboro, NC to be his helpmate on the farm. For 43 years she worked by his side on the dairy farm every day, 7 days a week while taking care of numerous baby animals, maintaining a home and garden, helping care for her mother and father-in-law, making biscuits and mashed potatoes every night for supper, all while raising four loving daughters.
When Charlie passed away in 2000, Lillie retired, enabling her to spend more time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enabling her a much-deserved change of pace. Now once again, she is at Charlie's side.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bouldin; brother, LaVer Porter; two sisters, Sandy Porter and Melva Walthour; and son, baby boy Bouldin.
Surviving relatives include four daughters, Charlene Trent and husband Henry of Burlington, NC, Donna Moore and husband Brian of Eden, NC, Glenda Bouldin of Pittsboro, Connie Roach and husband Perry of Nashville, TN; two sisters, Verna Wolf and husband Don of Texas, Karen Porter of Las Vegas, NV; four grandchildren, Lee Moore, Derrick Andrews, Lydie Turner, Addie Roach; and two great-grandchildren, Lily Moore and William Turner.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Emmaus Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Moore presiding. Inurnment will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Lillie's memory to Son Shine & Blessings, 298 Lindo Johnson Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or Chatham County Council on Aging, P.O. Box 715, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
.
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Bouldin family.
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory
396 West Street Pittsboro, NC 27312
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.