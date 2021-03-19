Albright, Lillian Shumaker
Lillian Kathleen Shumaker Albright (Mamma Bear), 92, a resident of Climax, passed away at her residence on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born May 31, 1928 in Etowah, TN, the daughter of James Ross and Della Burris Shumaker.
Lillian worked for many years in the printing department at UNC-G in Greensboro. She was of the Quaker faith.
She was married to John Sheers Albright, Jr., who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wayne Jay Albright.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Vickie A. Howell of the home; two sisters, Frances A. Sessoms of Alabama, Maxine Jennings of Denton; her brother, Bobby Shumaker of Alabama; grandchildren, Jonny Wayne Albright, Tonia Howell; great-grandson Raymond Cody (Austin) Garner and great-great-granddaughter, Noel Garner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Judy Neal. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.
The family would like to thank AuthoraCare Collective for the kindness and care shown and given to Lillian.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2021.