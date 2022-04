Lillian Marble



Greensboro — Lillian Marble, 88, died Monday, October 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, October 10 at 2 p.m. in the Northside Cemetery, Brinkley St., Fayetteville. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.