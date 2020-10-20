Case, Lillian Wilson
October 15, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Lillian Wilson Case, a truly kind woman, went home to rest in the arms of her Lord and Maker on October 19, 2020.
Lillian was born on October 15, 1930 to Paul and Rader Wilson in Forsyth County. Growing up, Lillian came to think of her stepfather, Gladis Bostic, as her real father. She married her truly beloved, James D. Case, Sr., in 1948 and they had three children, James Daniel, Ron and DeRee.
Early in their marriage, Lillian and JD were born again together at an Oral Roberts revival. Shortly afterwards, JD heard the calling, and Lillian and their kids went to Greenville, SC while he studied at Furman University and Holmes Bible School. She and JD went on to pastor churches for 30 years. Lillian proved to be an exemplary "preacher's wife," as she worked tirelessly in his shadow providing for and ministering to their parishioners. She also served as Sunday School teacher, youth director, president of Church Women's Ministries, and secretary/treasurer of the Women's Ministry for eight years at the Cornerstone Conference.
Lillian was also an intelligent and determined woman in her own right. After JD finished his schooling, Lillian got her GED, then graduated from Wilkes Community College's Nursing Program. After working as a hospital nurse and nurse supervisor for several years, Lillian retired in the early 1980's to attend to JD when he became ill. After his death, she volunteered at Hugh Chatham Hospital in Elkin for 17 years and at Morehead Hospital in Eden for 10 years. She also volunteered at Jonesville Elementary School for 10 years as a tutor.
Lillian spent the last several years of her life at the Taylorsville House because of Alzheimer's, but in true Lillian fashion, the beautiful smile she wore all her life rarely left her face. She was preceded in death by her much-loved husband, Rev. James D. Case, and her first born child, Danny. Her surviving family will always think of her and cherish her memory, including her son Ron Case (Pam) of Statesville, her daughter DeRee (Tom Kufel) of Kernersville, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service to her honor will be held at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery at 11 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Cornerstone Conference IPCH, P.O. Box 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214.
