Meeks, Lillie Griffin
July 28, 2020 - July 28, 1930
Lillie Griffin Meeks, 90, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 4, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) in the chapel.
Born July 28, 1930 in Spray, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Willie Gauldin Griffin. Lillie was a member of North Spray Christian Church and a retiree of E. I. Dupont after 36 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Meeks and his wife, Katrina, of Stokesdale, NC.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Meeks; two brothers, Robert Griffin and Raymond Griffin; and her sister, Louise Stultz.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Ave., Eden, NC 27288.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 3, 2020.