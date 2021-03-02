Carter, Linda J.
February 4, 1943 - February 26, 2021
Linda J. Carter, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 26, 2021.
Graveside funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Ricky Cox officiating. A time of "walk through" visiting with her family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home.
A native of Guilford County, Linda was the daughter of the late Ruby Wyrick Johnson and Calvin Johnson. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Columbus "Chris" Carter, Jr.; and son, Darren Dennis.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Shawn Dennis and Kristen of Browns Summit, Justin Dennis and Megan, Darren Dennis, Jr. and Tiffany, Brandon Dennis, Hank Dennis and Victoria, Chance Dennis and Madeline, and Devin Carter; son, Johnny Dennis; stepsons, Jeff Carter and Michael Carter; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.