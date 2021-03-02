Menu
Linda J. Carter
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Carter, Linda J.

February 4, 1943 - February 26, 2021

Linda J. Carter, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 26, 2021.

Graveside funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastor Ricky Cox officiating. A time of "walk through" visiting with her family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home.

A native of Guilford County, Linda was the daughter of the late Ruby Wyrick Johnson and Calvin Johnson. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Columbus "Chris" Carter, Jr.; and son, Darren Dennis.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Shawn Dennis and Kristen of Browns Summit, Justin Dennis and Megan, Darren Dennis, Jr. and Tiffany, Brandon Dennis, Hank Dennis and Victoria, Chance Dennis and Madeline, and Devin Carter; son, Johnny Dennis; stepsons, Jeff Carter and Michael Carter; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC
Mar
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.