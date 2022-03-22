Everett, Linda McGregor
June 18, 1940 - March 19, 2022
Linda McGregor Everett, 81, born in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Jim McGregor and Grace Moore McGregor, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Duke University Hospital.
If you wanted to know Lynn Everett, all you needed to do was to drop by Holly Hill Apartments—where she raised her family and lived for the last fifty years—any afternoon. At 5 o'clock, a parade of children (and one or two adults) would climb the steps to her apartment and knock on her door. She would greet each with a smile and ask, "Cherry, grape, or orange?" When she got her answer, she would walk to her refrigerator, pull out a popsicle, and bring it back to the visitor.
This daily ritual went back over twenty years, and it sums up everything about Lynn, who fed so many people in body and spirit. First on the list was her family: her late husband Robinson and their three sons. Lynn was also a devoted daughter and sister to her McGregor clan, and a doting grandmother and mother-in-law. She gave more to her family—of her time, her teaching, her passion, and herself—than words here can express.
But Lynn's gifts stretched well beyond her family, as she celebrated with, prayed with, and touched so many. She delighted in friends from every time and place, and made all in her orbit feel charmed and adored. More than that, she was a refuge to those in need: It was not just popsicles that brought people to her door, and she never turned anyone away.
In this way, Lynn's life well-lived was a direct manifestation of her devout and abiding Christian faith. Each morning, she would wake up before the sun and read the Bible, often in her cherished garden. There, she surely read Jesus's words to his flock: "Come, you that are blessed. For I was hungry and you gave me food; I was thirsty and you gave me drink; I was a stranger and you welcomed me."
Lynn is survived by her sons, Rob Jr. and wife Elizabeth, Greg and wife Stephanie, and Luke and wife Sherry; and her grandchildren, Emma Claire, Henry, Cate, Ellie, and James. Also surviving are her sisters—Lane Dallas and husband Sanders, and Molly Fletcher and husband Van—and her brothers Jim and Doug McGregor. More, she is survived by a loud chorus of extended family, friends, and former strangers at the door, all gratefully singing a joyful hallelujah for her.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Durham.
Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lynn to Christian Assembly Church, 5516 N. Roxboro Road, Durham, NC 27712.
