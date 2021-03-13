My husband Steve and I have known Linda and Laura for 17yrs. They always made us feel like friends, not clients. I am so sorry for your loss of a Wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Linda was truly an amazing person that loved God, her family and life! Please know our prayers are with all of you and may GOD give you the peace in knowing She is HOME in HIS Loving Arms! God Bless.

Sonya S Leitner March 23, 2021