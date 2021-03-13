Menu
Linda Faircloth
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Faircloth, Linda

June 30, 1941 - March 10, 2021

Mrs. Linda Ann Rich Faircloth, 79, resident of High Point, died March 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 30, 1941 in Greensboro, NC, a daughter of Clay Thomas Rich and Velaska Emily Davis Rich. She attended Aycock Junior High, Greensboro Senior High School, and Guilford Technical Community College. She started her career as a sales-clerk at Ellis-Stone out of high school. From there, she was the first female weighmaster licensed in the state of NC at Berry Coal & Oil. Then she started her own business hanging wallpaper, "Hang It," in Cary, and then in High Point when the family moved back to the area. After that, she found her true calling in real estate, starting in 1991 at culminating her successful career being with Coldwell Banker 30 years this March. She won multiple awards including Top Realtor of the Year in 2006, as well as being Top Producer multiple times with Coldwell Banker.

Beyond her career, she was very active in the community and served with several organizations including--National Association of Realtors, North Carolina Association of Realtors and Women's Council of Realtors, Furnitureland Rotary Club, board member First Bank, High Point Community Against Violence, trustee board Covenant Methodist Church, and visitor board of High Point University. She loved her city and contributed to many local causes.

As a young girl in her teens, Linda met Joseph "John" Aubrey Faircloth Jr., who was a friend of her older brother Larry. They soon fell in love and, in 1957, married and began a love story lasting 63 years.

In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by three daughters, Tammy Sanders and husband Boyd of High Point, Laura Gault and husband Rick of Archdale, and Catherine Green and husband Terry of High Point; three grandchildren, Jessica Gubbins and husband Andy, Caleb Green, and Caroline Green; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Will, and Sopie; and her little dog, Mimi.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Dr. Matt Farabow officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Rich (older) and Eddie Rich (younger).

Her passing has affected the lives of many. Every memory of Linda is one of kindness and generosity, of welcoming smiles and genuine interest, of love and grace, of sweetness and encouragement. Those qualities will be her legacy to her family, friends, and acquaintances that she made throughout her life. She was quite a lady.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or plant a tree in her memory. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
Cumby Family Funeral Service
High Point, NC
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda, you would have no idea how many times I have thought of you This past year You will always be Remembered by me, as one of my favorite people on planet earth
Darlene Fuqua Schadt
Friend
March 7, 2022
My husband Steve and I have known Linda and Laura for 17yrs. They always made us feel like friends, not clients. I am so sorry for your loss of a Wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Linda was truly an amazing person that loved God, her family and life! Please know our prayers are with all of you and may GOD give you the peace in knowing She is HOME in HIS Loving Arms! God Bless.
Sonya S Leitner
March 23, 2021
I can´t tell you all how very sorry I am to hear this news. What a wonderful person. She, Nancy Hamilton & I went to Italy together. She really made for a fun trip. Jean
Jean white
March 15, 2021
It was a privilege to have known Linda, she made the world a brighter, kinder place. Linda was a life well lived, a soul that will be missed by many. Condolences and love to her family and friends.
Cheryl Jilcott
Friend
March 15, 2021
John, Tammy, Laura, Catherine and family it is with deep sorrow that I express my condolences to you all. This lady with the bubbley personality and a friend to all will surely be missed. John, every time she talked about you or her children, she had sparkles of deep love in her eyes. I feel privileged to have once been a neighbor and always a friend to Linda and your family. My love to you all!
Nancy Jarrell
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to her family and friends. She will always be remembered as one of the best.
Doris W. Porter
March 13, 2021
I so enjoyed working w Linda thru the years. She was a wonderful lady. Prayers for the family.
Lorie Tolbert
March 13, 2021
We are sorry to hear about Linda. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Gene & Martha Cox
March 13, 2021
We have wonderful memories of Linda and John when they attended Page Bible Class with us at Mt. Pisgah UMC in Greensboro. Linda would always light up a room with her smile, congeniality, and sense of humor. Our most sincere condolences to John and all the family. We hold a special place for Linda in our memories and wish that we could be there today to celebrate her life with you.
Gayle and Patrick Manahan
March 13, 2021
Linda was one of my favorite people. Even though I haven´t seen her in a long time, I´ll always remember her bright smile and friendly hello. I know she´ll be greatly missed by her friends and family. RIP
Sandi Banner
March 13, 2021
I have many good memories of Linda. She was a wonderful person and she was an icon in the real estate industry. My prayers are with all the family. Betty Smith
Betty Smith
March 13, 2021
Darlene Schadt
March 13, 2021
Sending hugs and kisses to Linda´s family, She and I were great Friends early in our Real Estate careers. Linda had an awesome Sense of humor and I will always cherish our time learning RE And having a blast doing it! Until we meet again dear friend
Darlene Schadt
March 13, 2021
Pricey Harrison
March 13, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Linda's passing. I had some dealings with her in real estate transactions, and she was wonderful to work with. She will be missed in the real estate community.
Betty Rissmiller
March 13, 2021
My heart was broken when I saw that linda had passed. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Mann
March 13, 2021
