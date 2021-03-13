Faircloth, Linda
June 30, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Mrs. Linda Ann Rich Faircloth, 79, resident of High Point, died March 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born June 30, 1941 in Greensboro, NC, a daughter of Clay Thomas Rich and Velaska Emily Davis Rich. She attended Aycock Junior High, Greensboro Senior High School, and Guilford Technical Community College. She started her career as a sales-clerk at Ellis-Stone out of high school. From there, she was the first female weighmaster licensed in the state of NC at Berry Coal & Oil. Then she started her own business hanging wallpaper, "Hang It," in Cary, and then in High Point when the family moved back to the area. After that, she found her true calling in real estate, starting in 1991 at culminating her successful career being with Coldwell Banker 30 years this March. She won multiple awards including Top Realtor of the Year in 2006, as well as being Top Producer multiple times with Coldwell Banker.
Beyond her career, she was very active in the community and served with several organizations including--National Association of Realtors, North Carolina Association of Realtors and Women's Council of Realtors, Furnitureland Rotary Club, board member First Bank, High Point Community Against Violence, trustee board Covenant Methodist Church, and visitor board of High Point University. She loved her city and contributed to many local causes.
As a young girl in her teens, Linda met Joseph "John" Aubrey Faircloth Jr., who was a friend of her older brother Larry. They soon fell in love and, in 1957, married and began a love story lasting 63 years.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by three daughters, Tammy Sanders and husband Boyd of High Point, Laura Gault and husband Rick of Archdale, and Catherine Green and husband Terry of High Point; three grandchildren, Jessica Gubbins and husband Andy, Caleb Green, and Caroline Green; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Will, and Sopie; and her little dog, Mimi.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Dr. Matt Farabow officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Rich (older) and Eddie Rich (younger).
Her passing has affected the lives of many. Every memory of Linda is one of kindness and generosity, of welcoming smiles and genuine interest, of love and grace, of sweetness and encouragement. Those qualities will be her legacy to her family, friends, and acquaintances that she made throughout her life. She was quite a lady.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or plant a tree in her memory. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com
.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 13, 2021.