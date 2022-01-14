Gunn, Linda
September 3, 1945 - January 12, 2022
Mrs. Linda Gunn, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. A private graveside service will be held by family at Westminster Gardens with Patrick Snow officiating.
Linda was born on September 3, 1945 in Sylacauga, AL to Blinard H. Pitts and Donna Mae Pitts. Linda was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed travel, walking, knitting, and the beach. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Bradley.
She is survived by her husband Charles, her son, Shane and his wife Sue of Greensboro. Also surviving is a loving extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Irving Park United Methodist Church, 1510 West Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.