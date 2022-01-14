Menu
Linda Gunn
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Gunn, Linda

September 3, 1945 - January 12, 2022

Mrs. Linda Gunn, 76, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Greensboro, NC. A private graveside service will be held by family at Westminster Gardens with Patrick Snow officiating.

Linda was born on September 3, 1945 in Sylacauga, AL to Blinard H. Pitts and Donna Mae Pitts. Linda was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed travel, walking, knitting, and the beach. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Bradley.

She is survived by her husband Charles, her son, Shane and his wife Sue of Greensboro. Also surviving is a loving extended family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Irving Park United Methodist Church, 1510 West Cone Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Charles, I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your your family. I will always keep beautiful memories of Linda.
Maria Gonzalez
January 14, 2022
Charles, I am so sorry for your loss. Linda was a lovely lady. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Pam (Holland Realty)
Pam Hunnings
January 14, 2022
