Linda Mae Veasey McCauley
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
McCauley, Linda Mae Veasey

October 28, 1938 - October 4, 2021

Mrs. Linda Mae Veasey McCauley of Greensboro passed away in her home on October 4, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be held at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 where she was a longtime member.

Mrs. McCauley was born in Kipling, NC and grew up in Fuquay Varina, NC. She was the widow of the late Oscar S. McCauley III and daughter of the late Annie Mae and Mashburn Veasey.

She graduated from Woman's College (UNCG) in 1961 and became an elementary school teacher. She taught at several schools including Pleasant Garden Elementary school where she taught 4th grade.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. McCauley was a devoted member of her church and coordinated the caregiver committee for many years. She was also a Hospice and Mobile Meals volunteer and always had a desire to care for others.

She is survived by her daughter, Dana McCauley of the home; her son, Mark McCauley; daughter-in-law, Rebecca McCauley; and grandson, Joshua McCauley of Greensboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Community in Christ Presbyterian Church Discretionary Fund.

Forbis & Dick of Pleasant Garden is serving the family.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Community in Christ Presbyterian Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4 Entries
Im so sorry to hear Linda has passed. It was an honor and pleasure knowing her. She will be remembered fondly.
Anne Pearman
Work
October 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. May she rest in peace.
Karen Burns
October 10, 2021
Linda and I (Betty Bruce Howard) grew up together in Fuquay Springs and enjoyed many special events from the time we were 2 years old in the Baptist Church until we graduated from high school in 1957. She was a dear friend through college years and married life, and I am very sad to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.
Herbert and Betty Bruce Hoover
Friend
October 10, 2021
Mrs McCauley was my teacher at Bessemer Elementary years ago. I remember her kindness and her lovingly teaching her students. Much sympathy to the family!
Jane Barbour Simmons
School
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results