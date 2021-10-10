McCauley, Linda Mae Veasey
October 28, 1938 - October 4, 2021
Mrs. Linda Mae Veasey McCauley of Greensboro passed away in her home on October 4, 2021.
A celebration of life service will be held at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021 where she was a longtime member.
Mrs. McCauley was born in Kipling, NC and grew up in Fuquay Varina, NC. She was the widow of the late Oscar S. McCauley III and daughter of the late Annie Mae and Mashburn Veasey.
She graduated from Woman's College (UNCG) in 1961 and became an elementary school teacher. She taught at several schools including Pleasant Garden Elementary school where she taught 4th grade.
She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Mrs. McCauley was a devoted member of her church and coordinated the caregiver committee for many years. She was also a Hospice and Mobile Meals volunteer and always had a desire to care for others.
She is survived by her daughter, Dana McCauley of the home; her son, Mark McCauley; daughter-in-law, Rebecca McCauley; and grandson, Joshua McCauley of Greensboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Community in Christ Presbyterian Church Discretionary Fund.
Forbis & Dick of Pleasant Garden is serving the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.