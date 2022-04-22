McLennan, Linda Gilbert
February 27, 1952 - April 18, 2022
Linda Gilbert McLennan, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Born February 27, 1952, in Boise, Idaho, Linda's family moved to North Carolina where she grew up in Greensboro. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a BA in education and later earned a MA in counseling from UNC-Greenboro. Although Linda worked in other districts in NC, she settled in Stokes County and was employed by Stokes County Schools for 24 years, predominantly working as school counselor at Piney Grove Middle School, Lawsonville, NC.
Linda was always an avid reader and in earlier years enjoyed camping and backpacking; she especially enjoyed being close to water, preferable by a lively stream. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs. Her 15-year-old min pin, Smokey, will dearly miss her love and devotion. A true-blue Carolina girl, she loved to watch the Heels play basketball; she also enjoyed watching tennis, especially Raffa, whom she admired not just for his skill, but for his character, charitable works, and generosity.
Linda always cheered for the underdog. As a counselor, she helped those in need, especially children and adolescents, but her support and generosity extended to all ages and walks of life. She never called attention to her acts of kindness, but as a dedicated listener, made herself available to others to offer advice when wanted, or just "be there" for those who needed her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Gilbert.
Survivors include her life partner Bob Breedlove; cousins Sheila Bishop, of St. Cloud, FL, Sherry Ellis, of Clemmons, NC, Dianne Beal, of Durham, NC, Danny Gooch, of Emerald Isle, NC; three nephews and two nieces.
A gathering of friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Stokes Shelter, 1111 Dodgetown Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 22, 2022.