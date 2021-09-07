Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Thornberry Penley Wyrick
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Wyrick, Linda Thornberry Penley

September 23, 1937 - September 2, 2021

Mrs. Linda Thornberry Penley Wyrick, 83, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Glenwood Friends Meeting, 2400 Old Chapman St., Greensboro. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Linda was born in Guilford Co. to the late Paul and Annie Lemmons Thornberry on September 23, 1937. She was a longtime, faithful member of Glenwood Friends and loved teaching the Doug Penley Memorial S.S. class since 1982. She worked in the accounting and insurance fields before retirement. She was a graduate of Greensboro Sr. H.S.

Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husbands, Doug Penley and Willie Wyrick, her brother Mack Thornberry, and 2 grandsons, Daniel Dillard and Shannon Penley.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Forbis (Frankie), Doug Penley (Lynn), Jeff Penley, Stacy Dillard (Phil), Tony Wyrick (Pat), Steve Wyrick (Cindy), grandchildren Brian (Kat), Kaylee, Michael, Steven, Katie (Kevin), Jeffrey (Kacie), Phillip (Jen), Danny (Shay), Keith (Kristen), and Meghan, and 16 great-grandchildren, sisters Pat Willey, Paula "Polly" Schneiderman (Michael), sister-in-law Ann Thornberry, and brothers-in-law Rod Penley (Bonnie), Jacob Penley (Sarah), and Bobby Wyrick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice or the donation of your choice.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Friends Meeting,
NC
Sep
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Glenwood Friends Meeting
2400 Old Chapman St, Greensboro, NC
Sep
8
Burial
Lakeview Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.