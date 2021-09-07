Wyrick, Linda Thornberry Penley
September 23, 1937 - September 2, 2021
Mrs. Linda Thornberry Penley Wyrick, 83, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Glenwood Friends Meeting, 2400 Old Chapman St., Greensboro. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Linda was born in Guilford Co. to the late Paul and Annie Lemmons Thornberry on September 23, 1937. She was a longtime, faithful member of Glenwood Friends and loved teaching the Doug Penley Memorial S.S. class since 1982. She worked in the accounting and insurance fields before retirement. She was a graduate of Greensboro Sr. H.S.
Besides her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husbands, Doug Penley and Willie Wyrick, her brother Mack Thornberry, and 2 grandsons, Daniel Dillard and Shannon Penley.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Angela Forbis (Frankie), Doug Penley (Lynn), Jeff Penley, Stacy Dillard (Phil), Tony Wyrick (Pat), Steve Wyrick (Cindy), grandchildren Brian (Kat), Kaylee, Michael, Steven, Katie (Kevin), Jeffrey (Kacie), Phillip (Jen), Danny (Shay), Keith (Kristen), and Meghan, and 16 great-grandchildren, sisters Pat Willey, Paula "Polly" Schneiderman (Michael), sister-in-law Ann Thornberry, and brothers-in-law Rod Penley (Bonnie), Jacob Penley (Sarah), and Bobby Wyrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice or the donation of your choice.
