Lindsay M. Fritz



Kernersville — Lindsay M. Fritz, 81, died Sunday, June 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 12 p.m. at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Ave., Greensboro. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.