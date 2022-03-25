Menu
Dr. Lisa M. Petty
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
1024 Homeland Ave
Greensboro, NC
Dr. Lisa M. Petty

Jacksonville, FL — Dr. Lisa M. Petty, 63, died Friday, March 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at New Garden Friends Cemetery, 801 New Garden Rd., Greensboro. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.
I want to offer condolences to Aunt Hester and Leonora regarding the passing of my cousin Lisa. I may not have seen her recently, but she was in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord bless, keep and comfort you in this time of need. Valarie
Dr. Valarie Louise Petty Boyer
March 12, 2022
