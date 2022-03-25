Jacksonville, FL — Dr. Lisa M. Petty, 63, died Friday, March 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. at New Garden Friends Cemetery, 801 New Garden Rd., Greensboro. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Ave.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 25, 2022.
I want to offer condolences to Aunt Hester and Leonora regarding the passing of my cousin Lisa. I may not have seen her recently, but she was in my thoughts and prayers. May the Lord bless, keep and comfort you in this time of need.
Valarie