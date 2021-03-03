Menu
Lorena P. Levens
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Levens, Lorena P.

October 13, 1931 - February 24, 2021

Miss Lorena P. Levens, 89, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

A graveside inurnment will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ with Pastor Kristin Vaughn officiating.

Miss Levens was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Alma Ingold Levens; and brothers, David, Howard, and Millard.

Lorena loved music and working with the choir at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, where she was a life-long member. She had retired from Dixie Belle after more than fifty years of service.

She is survived by her caretaker and sister-in-law, Helen Levens; sister-in-law, Pat Levens; three nieces; and two nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Whitsett, NC 27377; or to the charity of one's choosing.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Mt. Hope United Church of Christ
NC
George Brothers Funeral Service
So sorry to hear about Lorena. She was so sweet. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Ward Loy. (Rachels daughter)
March 3, 2021
