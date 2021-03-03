Levens, Lorena P.



October 13, 1931 - February 24, 2021



Miss Lorena P. Levens, 89, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



A graveside inurnment will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ with Pastor Kristin Vaughn officiating.



Miss Levens was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Alma Ingold Levens; and brothers, David, Howard, and Millard.



Lorena loved music and working with the choir at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, where she was a life-long member. She had retired from Dixie Belle after more than fifty years of service.



She is survived by her caretaker and sister-in-law, Helen Levens; sister-in-law, Pat Levens; three nieces; and two nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mt. Hope Church Rd., Whitsett, NC 27377; or to the charity of one's choosing.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 3, 2021.