Fulp, Lorene Gauldin
October 6, 1928 - February 26, 2021
Mrs. Lorene Gauldin Fulp, 92, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Kernersville Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pandemic guidelines will be observed to include social distancing and face masks. While the family will not be present, friends are welcomed to pay their respects Monday afternoon from noon until 5 p.m. at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale.
A native of Rockingham County, Mrs. Fulp was born on October 6, 1928 the daughter of the late Rufus Lee Gauldin and Minnie Albert Gauldin. She was retired from Blue Bell and farming. Lorene was a long-time faithful and committed member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. She served tirelessly in various capacities there as long as her health allowed. Time spent with family was precious to her and she also enjoyed taking care of her yard and garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. A. B. Fulp in 2009.
Surviving are a son Charles E. Fulp and his wife, Donna, of Winston-Salem; daughter Gail F. Dowdy and her husband, Tony, of Kernersville; sister Nonnie Calhoun and brother William Gauldin and his wife, Cathy, all of Stokesdale; 5 grandchildren Holly Fulp, Heidi Fulp, Joshua Dowdy, Micah Dowdy, and Gabriel Dowdy; 2 great granddaughters Abigail Dowdy and Isabella Dowdy.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund, Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 9088 Mt. Carmel Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Fulp family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.