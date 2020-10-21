Menu
Lorenzo Donnell
Donnell, Lorenzo

GREENSBORO - Lorenzo Donnell, 82, passed away October 16, 2020.

Survivors include spouse, Jacqueline Donnell; children, Priscilla Donnell, Michael Belk and Eric Belk (Sharon); grandchilden, Aquan, Brooke, Jovonta, Janiya and Jayla; brothers, Ervin Donnell, Jr., Ulysses Donnell (Brenda); sisters, Mary Kimber, Brinda Rogers (McCoy), Lenora Clapp and Patricia Clark; other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will begin on Thursday, October 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Road.

Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
