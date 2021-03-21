Faircloth, Lorraine Hendricks



February 27, 1936 - March 19, 2021



Mrs. Lorraine Hendricks Faircloth, 85, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital.



Per her request, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.



She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Faircloth.



Mrs. Faircloth was a simple homemaker who prided herself in the care and attention she gave her family.



Lorraine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rastus Faircloth; son, Kenny Faircloth (Paula); daughter, Debbie Spaul; son, David Faircloth (Rosie); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends whom she loved.



In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asks that you honor Mrs. Faircloth by looking for an opportunity to show kindness to and do something kind for another.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.