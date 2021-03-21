Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine Hendricks Faircloth
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Faircloth, Lorraine Hendricks

February 27, 1936 - March 19, 2021

Mrs. Lorraine Hendricks Faircloth, 85, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Wesley Long Memorial Hospital.

Per her request, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Faircloth.

Mrs. Faircloth was a simple homemaker who prided herself in the care and attention she gave her family.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Rastus Faircloth; son, Kenny Faircloth (Paula); daughter, Debbie Spaul; son, David Faircloth (Rosie); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as a host of family and friends whom she loved.

In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions the family asks that you honor Mrs. Faircloth by looking for an opportunity to show kindness to and do something kind for another.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George Brothers Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kenny, we are sorry for your loss. We hope you find strength, peace an understanding during this difficult time. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts.
Christopher and Jo Smithey
March 29, 2021
Teresa and I send our sincerest condolences to the Faircloth family. We understand that this is a very difficult time, may you find comfort in God's Word. We will continue to keep you in prayer.
Timothy and Teresa Clifton
March 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful sweet mother! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! Love you!
Kelly Amick
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results