Pegram, Lorrie Alexander
Mrs. Lorrie Alexander Pegram, 57, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
A celebration of life will be at 7 PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Mt Hope Church Road, McLeansville, NC 27301. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 PM prior to the service.
Lorrie was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 20, 1963. She loved spending time with her family, friends, husband and her many grandbabies, bingo, her fur baby Jewels, gardening, beach trips and camping with the kids.
She is survived by her husband Tim Pegram. The lord blessed her with four children, daughters, Jessica "BooBoo" Alexander (Jeffrey); Jennifer Alexander (David); Crystal Alexander (Otis); and son, Robert Alexander (Celina). In addition to her surviving children, she leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, Isaiah 16, Mason 13, Cole 10, Maddison 9, Sophia 9, Otie 9, Cayden 9, Jackson 7, Dylan 6, Emma 4, Makayla 3, Jeffrey Jr. 2, Jagger 1, and unborn baby, Olivia Ann; sister, Vicki Hart (Danny); brother, Mike Watkins (Betty); step-sister, Colleen Brooks; step-parents, Frank and Susan Brooks; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hester Brooks, and father, Joe Watkins.
Lorrie was a remarkable woman with a strong faith in the Lord, very kind and a loving and humorous spirit. She accepted and loved anyone whom she met.
"Love you to the moon and back" – Lala
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 18, 2020.