Henry, Lottie C.



Mrs. Lottie C. Henry, age 80, was born in Wilmington, NC on December 5, 1940. Mrs. Henry entered peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded by her husband Robert, of over 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her son Robert L. Henry, Jr., daughter Dr. Pamela Henry Misher (Dr. Samuel W. Misher); grandchildren, Kerrington Misher (Marquis Miller), Kennedy Misher; and one great-granddaughter, Nyla Miller.



As a graduate of Williston Senior High School (Wilmington), she also received early childhood certification from Winston-Salem State University. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working with young preschoolers to help prepare them for kindergarten.



Mrs. Henry (a matriarch) was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She diligently and willingly gave her heart to her family. She sacrificed many opportunities to work side-by-side with her husband to provide for the family. It was through her love for Christ and for music that she made sure her children knew the Lord and played a musical instrument, which was passed on to her grandchildren.



Mrs. Henry was a hard-worker, loving parent and well-known for her love of flowers. She enjoyed spending many hours each day caring and nurturing her flowers, which was noticed throughout the community. New Hanover County recognized her yard work in a Wilmington article.



She worked beside her husband, as they both completed community work in Wilmington. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.



A private graveside service will be held June 25, 2021, at Lake View Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Lottie C. Henry to the Hospice AuthoraCare.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.