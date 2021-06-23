Mrs. Lottie C. Henry, age 80, was born in Wilmington, NC on December 5, 1940. Mrs. Henry entered peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded by her husband Robert, of over 60 years of marriage. She is survived by her son Robert L. Henry, Jr., daughter Dr. Pamela Henry Misher (Dr. Samuel W. Misher); grandchildren, Kerrington Misher (Marquis Miller), Kennedy Misher; and one great-granddaughter, Nyla Miller.
As a graduate of Williston Senior High School (Wilmington), she also received early childhood certification from Winston-Salem State University. In her earlier years, she enjoyed working with young preschoolers to help prepare them for kindergarten.
Mrs. Henry (a matriarch) was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She diligently and willingly gave her heart to her family. She sacrificed many opportunities to work side-by-side with her husband to provide for the family. It was through her love for Christ and for music that she made sure her children knew the Lord and played a musical instrument, which was passed on to her grandchildren.
Mrs. Henry was a hard-worker, loving parent and well-known for her love of flowers. She enjoyed spending many hours each day caring and nurturing her flowers, which was noticed throughout the community. New Hanover County recognized her yard work in a Wilmington article.
She worked beside her husband, as they both completed community work in Wilmington. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church.
A private graveside service will be held June 25, 2021, at Lake View Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Lottie C. Henry to the Hospice AuthoraCare.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.
Hi Pam, my sincerest condolences for your loss. So many fond memories come to mind. You are loved my Sister. May God Bless you and your family.
Teresa Ashe Ridley
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dr. Misher, please accept my sincerest condolences during this difficult time. Take comfort in Exodus 14:14
The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent. The Lord shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.
Terri Fletcher
Other
June 23, 2021
Going to miss them both. Four months apart. The two of them working the flowers and the yard. She would tell Robert where to plant them and then tell the flowers how to grow. And oh how she hated squirrels digging in her flower beds. Sorry for your loss and the neighborhood will miss them also.