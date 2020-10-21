Bates, Louis
October 21, 1933 - October 17, 2020
Louis Bates, 86, passed away in Boca Raton, FL on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born on October 21, 1933 in Greensboro, NC, he was the second son of Greek immigrants. He was a graduate of Greensboro High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. Upon leaving UNC, he joined his father at Bates Nitewear Co., growing the company to become the nation's largest manufacturer of children's sleepwear. He was a member of Temple Emanuel and Beth David Synagogue. He was former member of the Greensboro Jaycees. He was also a member of Starmount Forest Country Club for over 60 years, serving a term on the Board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan Wernick Bates of Boca Raton, FL as well sons Evan (Susan) Bates of Dallas, TX, Tony (Stefanie) Bates of Charlotte, NC, Keith Bates of Rutland, VT and Todd (Jill) Bates of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and a great-grandson. He was preceded in death by parents Victor and Emma Bates, brother Seymour Bates and daughter Kimberly Bates. His memory will forever be a blessing to those he knew and loved
.A graveside memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kimberly Susan Bates Fund at Beth David Synagogue in Greensboro, NC.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 21, 2020.